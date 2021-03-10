ELYSIA Price Up 7.3% Over Last Week (EL)

ELYSIA (CURRENCY:EL) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 10th. In the last seven days, ELYSIA has traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ELYSIA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ELYSIA has a market cap of $7.95 million and approximately $2.44 million worth of ELYSIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.25 or 0.00052243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.32 or 0.00011290 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $409.08 or 0.00730617 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000312 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.37 or 0.00064963 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00028368 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003656 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About ELYSIA

ELYSIA (CRYPTO:EL) is a coin. ELYSIA’s total supply is 6,989,794,919 coins and its circulating supply is 2,669,916,303 coins. ELYSIA’s official Twitter account is @Elysia_HQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . ELYSIA’s official message board is medium.com/@support_83096 . The official website for ELYSIA is elysia.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysia is a P2P digital marketplace connecting real estate buyers and sellers worldwide. The project aims to help real estate developers issue and list ‘real estate tokens’ onto its white-label platform so that buyers can search and compare for real estate investment opportunities. Tokens offered at Elysia platform represent 1) ownership of the real estate asset, 2) equity in a legal structure that owns the asset, 3) an interest in debt secured by the real estate and 4) stream of income based on cash flows from the asset. The Elysia token (EL) is used for transactions such as ecosystem participation registration requirements, real estate token transaction fees, transaction fees for real estate tokens, portfolio commodity investment fees and is a means of payment for the transfer of value to all participants in the Elysia ecosystem.”

ELYSIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELYSIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ELYSIA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ELYSIA using one of the exchanges listed above.

