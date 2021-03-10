Elysian (ELY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $132,392.36

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 10th. Elysian has a market cap of $132,392.36 and $89,256.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded up 14.4% against the dollar. One Elysian token can now be bought for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00054043 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00010267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.36 or 0.00753862 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000307 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.21 or 0.00065789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00029209 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001770 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003682 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00039637 BTC.

Elysian Profile

Elysian is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

