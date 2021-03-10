Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Stock Price Up 14.7%

Shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) rose 14.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.76. Approximately 10,467,022 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 122% from the average daily volume of 4,708,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

ERJ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Embraer from $4.60 to $4.80 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.51.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Embraer by 380.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,545 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii purchased a new position in shares of Embraer in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Embraer by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,625 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. 33.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

