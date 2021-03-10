EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.55. 379,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 732,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
The firm has a market cap of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
Read More: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?
Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.