EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Shares Up 6.3%

Shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) shot up 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $6.68 and last traded at $6.55. 379,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average session volume of 732,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.16.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on EMCORE in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The firm has a market cap of $238.67 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.52.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 6.33%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AWM Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the third quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.3% during the third quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,784,540 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after acquiring an additional 165,829 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 71.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 34,576 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 14,440 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $715,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. 54.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

