Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $7.21

Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $7.21 and last traded at $7.17, with a volume of 46433 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.88.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enable Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Enable Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.55 and a beta of 2.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Enable Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 4.98% and a net margin of 0.40%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.1653 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.13%. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.35%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Enable Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,509,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,242,000 after purchasing an additional 239,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,146,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $16,550,000 after buying an additional 594,149 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 87.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,085,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,775,000 after buying an additional 1,442,442 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $5,350,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Enable Midstream Partners by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 874,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,594,000 after buying an additional 47,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

Enable Midstream Partners Company Profile (NYSE:ENBL)

Enable Midstream Partners, LP owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing; and Transportation and Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services in the Anadarko, Arkoma, and Ark-La-Tex basins, as well as crude oil gathering services in the Bakken Shale formation of the Williston Basin for its producer customers.

