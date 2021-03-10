Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Bought by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 519,736 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 5,948 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 1.66% of Encore Capital Group worth $20,244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 134.7% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,773 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.3% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,706 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 146.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,081 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth $6,245,000.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Encore Capital Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

ECPG opened at $40.38 on Tuesday. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $49.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.66.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.85). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 14.84%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, together with its subsidiaries, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across a range of financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

