Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $69.46

Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $69.46 and last traded at $69.46, with a volume of 3508 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.50.

A number of analysts have commented on WIRE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Encore Wire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Encore Wire from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Encore Wire from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.24.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The electronics maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.51. Encore Wire had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 7.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Encore Wire Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 746.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Encore Wire in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. Institutional investors own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

