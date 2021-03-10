ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) Shares Up 8%

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA)’s share price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.40 and last traded at $2.29. 1,499,407 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 3,926,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get ENDRA Life Sciences alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $86.07 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 62.5% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 41,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 16,057 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its position in ENDRA Life Sciences by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 277,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 105,129 shares during the last quarter. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC bought a new position in ENDRA Life Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops technology for clinical diagnostic ultrasound. The company develops thermo-acoustic enhanced ultrasound technology that transmits sound waves, which bounce off tissues, organs, and blood for the treatment of nonalcoholic fatty liver disease, as well as temperature monitoring of thermoablative surgery, vascular imaging, and tissue perfusion.

Further Reading: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENDRA Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.