Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Price Target Increased to $10.00 by Analysts at CIBC

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 38.10% from the company’s previous close.

ENRFF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Enerflex from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Enerflex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

Shares of Enerflex stock traded down $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $7.24. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,368. Enerflex has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $7.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.96.

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

