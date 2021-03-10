Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Hits New 12-Month High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as C$9.67 and last traded at C$9.65, with a volume of 720295 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$9.31.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$859.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

