Energi (NRG) Achieves Market Capitalization of $92.87 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Energi has a total market capitalization of $92.87 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Energi has traded up 10% against the US dollar. One Energi coin can now be purchased for about $2.39 or 0.00004262 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001987 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.19 or 0.00268316 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 64.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 51% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012600 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007146 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001609 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.52 or 0.00061671 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,389.75 or 0.02482736 BTC.

Energi Coin Profile

Energi (CRYPTO:NRG) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,928,398 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energi’s official website is www.energi.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

