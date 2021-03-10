Energi (NRG) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.86 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 9th. One Energi coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004349 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $89.90 million and approximately $3.86 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Energi has traded 8.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $151.95 or 0.00284424 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00008386 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00007655 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001680 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.60 or 0.00064771 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,263.14 or 0.02364319 BTC.

About Energi

Energi uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 38,697,259 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

