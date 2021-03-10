Energo Hits One Day Volume of $1.14 Million (TSL)

Energo (CURRENCY:TSL) traded 1,027% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Energo has a market cap of $2.02 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Energo token can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Energo has traded 954.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Energo alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.53 or 0.00053899 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00010334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $426.12 or 0.00752338 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.23 or 0.00065736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029210 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001768 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039634 BTC.

Energo Token Profile

Energo (TSL) is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Energo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 602,378,920 tokens. The official message board for Energo is blog.energolabs.com . Energo’s official Twitter account is @Energo Labs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Energo’s official website is www.energolabs.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Energo is an ecosystem based on decentralized apps that plans to build a DAE (Decentralized Autonomous Energy Community). At its core are Qtum and a decentralized system designed for the measurement, registries, transactions, and settlement of clean energy in local Micro-grids. Furthermore, the Energo system will be powered by the TSL cryptocurrency. Energo token (TSL) is an ERC-20 token that will work as the access token to the distributed energy storage system. “

Energo Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Energo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Energo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Energo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.