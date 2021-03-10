Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Up 6.3%

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) rose 6.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $4.58 and last traded at $4.36. Approximately 202,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 649,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.01. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

