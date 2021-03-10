Energy Web Token (EWT) Market Cap Reaches $481.69 Million

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. Over the last week, Energy Web Token has traded down 1.6% against the US dollar. One Energy Web Token coin can now be bought for about $16.02 or 0.00029126 BTC on popular exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market capitalization of $481.69 million and $3.57 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $280.67 or 0.00510185 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00069724 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00057212 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00075114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $307.42 or 0.00558822 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00076082 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token launched on June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Energy Web Token’s official website is www.energyweb.org . Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

