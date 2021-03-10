Energy Web Token Price Down 10.3% Over Last Week (EWT)

Energy Web Token (CURRENCY:EWT) traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Energy Web Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.21 or 0.00027075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Energy Web Token has a market cap of $457.22 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Energy Web Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Energy Web Token has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $282.97 or 0.00503722 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00066113 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00052782 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00072525 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $297.54 or 0.00529668 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.00 or 0.00076550 BTC.

Energy Web Token Profile

Energy Web Token’s genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Energy Web Token’s total supply is 48,638,535 coins and its circulating supply is 30,062,138 coins. Energy Web Token’s official Twitter account is @energywebx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Energy Web Token is medium.com/energy-web-insights . The official website for Energy Web Token is www.energyweb.org . The Reddit community for Energy Web Token is https://reddit.com/r/EnergyWeb and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EW focuses on building core infrastructure and shared technology, speeding the adoption of commercial solutions, and fostering a community of practice. In 2019 EW launched the Energy Web Chain, an open-source, enterprise blockchain platform tailored to the energy sector. EW’s technology roadmap has since grown to include the Energy Web Decentralized Operating System (EW-DOS), a “blockchain-plus” suite of decentralized solutions. EW also grew an energy blockchain ecosystem comprising utilities, grid operators, renewable energy developers, corporate energy buyers, and others. Energy Web has become the industry’s leading blockchain partner and most-respected voice of authority on energy blockchain. “

Energy Web Token Coin Trading

