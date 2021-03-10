Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,963 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Enerpac Tool Group worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,214,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,287,000 after purchasing an additional 155,804 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,821,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,444,000 after buying an additional 450,224 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 108,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EPAC. TheStreet raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.38.

Shares of NYSE:EPAC opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 425.24 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.28 and a fifty-two week high of $25.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

About Enerpac Tool Group

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

