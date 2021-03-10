Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.96

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.96 and last traded at $25.92, with a volume of 8306 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.28.

EPAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. G.Research cut shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.38.

The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 421.40 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC)

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

