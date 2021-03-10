Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) PT Raised to $9.00

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CIBC from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 65.44% from the company’s current price.

ERF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from $4.50 to $5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

NYSE:ERF traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.44. 163,227 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,545,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enerplus has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $5.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.94.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Enerplus by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 354,811 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 69,660 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 44,785 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 13,891 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Enerplus by 3,508.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,461,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after buying an additional 1,420,900 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Enerplus by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,067,897 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,643,000 after buying an additional 495,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.95% of the company’s stock.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

