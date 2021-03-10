EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Reaches New 1-Year High at $96.08

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $96.08 and last traded at $95.28, with a volume of 10013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $92.51.

Separately, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of EnerSys from $88.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.08. EnerSys had a net margin of 3.27% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $761.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that EnerSys will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. EnerSys’s payout ratio is 14.96%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,773,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,502,000 after purchasing an additional 272,627 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in EnerSys by 8,011.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,942,480 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,532 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its position in EnerSys by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 939,316 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,020,000 after purchasing an additional 38,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in EnerSys by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 610,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,715,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

About EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. The company offers energy systems, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions; motive power batteries and chargers that are utilized in electric forklift trucks and other industrial electric powered vehicles; and specialty batteries, which are used in aerospace and defense applications, large over-the-road trucks, automotive, medical, and security systems applications.

