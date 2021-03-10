Enjin Coin (ENJ) Hits Market Cap of $1.39 Billion

Enjin Coin (CURRENCY:ENJ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 10th. During the last seven days, Enjin Coin has traded up 70.9% against the US dollar. One Enjin Coin token can currently be bought for approximately $1.67 or 0.00002971 BTC on exchanges. Enjin Coin has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion and approximately $649.30 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.85 or 0.00054843 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00010032 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $431.63 or 0.00767299 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000309 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.31 or 0.00066322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.66 or 0.00029618 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001780 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00040397 BTC.

Enjin Coin Profile

ENJ is a token. It launched on October 2nd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 834,313,757 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official website is enjin.io . The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is /r/EnjinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Enjin Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

