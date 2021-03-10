EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading Down 5.9%

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) dropped 5.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.61. Approximately 2,943,446 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 3,100,065 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.90.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ENLC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $1.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of EnLink Midstream from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on EnLink Midstream from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EnLink Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.39.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 3.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33). EnLink Midstream had a positive return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 30.33%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0938 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. EnLink Midstream’s payout ratio is 271.43%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 93.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,115,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415,145 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 18,349,113 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $68,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904,821 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,516,702 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $27,887,000 after buying an additional 875,090 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 114.0% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,137,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,673,000 after buying an additional 605,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EnLink Midstream during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company’s stock.

About EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream, LLC focuses on providing midstream energy services in the United States. It operates through Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma Texas, Louisiana Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate segments. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

