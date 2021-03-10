Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) in the last few weeks:
- 3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was given a new C$1.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.50.
- 3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50.
- 3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.35 to C$1.50.
- 1/19/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was given a new C$1.40 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/12/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.45.
Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$231.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.85.
In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.
