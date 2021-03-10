Ensign Energy Services (ESI) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Ensign Energy Services (TSE: ESI) in the last few weeks:

3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$1.50 to C$1.75. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was given a new C$1.25 price target on by analysts at Raymond James. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at ATB Capital from C$1.00 to C$1.50.

3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$1.50.

3/8/2021 – Ensign Energy Services had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$1.35 to C$1.50.

1/19/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was given a new C$1.40 price target on by analysts at CIBC. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Ensign Energy Services was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a C$1.25 price target on the stock, up previously from C$0.45.

Shares of TSE:ESI opened at C$1.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$231.86 million and a P/E ratio of -1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.52. Ensign Energy Services Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.22 and a 52 week high of C$1.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.85.

Get Ensign Energy Services Inc alerts:

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Harold Geddes purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.92 per share, with a total value of C$46,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,193,842 shares in the company, valued at C$1,098,334.64.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the oil and natural gas industry in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensign Energy Services Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.