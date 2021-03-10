Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 544,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148,584 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.40% of Entegris worth $52,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Entegris by 2.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Entegris by 1.3% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ENTG opened at $93.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.39. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 1.33. Entegris, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.12 and a twelve month high of $114.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The firm had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.58%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entegris has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

