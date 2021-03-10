Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Price Up 8%

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)’s share price rose 8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $102.19 and last traded at $101.53. Approximately 898,544 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 998,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $93.99.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $91.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.07 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $518.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 27th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 26th. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 16.58%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 1.3% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Entegris by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Entegris by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 3,527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in Entegris by 2.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

