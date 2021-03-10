Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $17.93

Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 17.93 ($0.23) and last traded at GBX 17.93 ($0.23), with a volume of 40545 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17 ($0.22).

The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 15.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 14.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.16 million and a P/E ratio of -1.43.

About Enteq Upstream Plc (NTQ.L) (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

