Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) Shares Up 5.4%

Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)’s share price shot up 5.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.63 and last traded at $5.46. 1,511,395 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 2,223,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ETM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Entercom Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.77. The company has a market capitalization of $769.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.92.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.04). Entercom Communications had a negative return on equity of 3.14% and a negative net margin of 49.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entercom Communications Corp. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 199.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 19,180 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Entercom Communications by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 25,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 11,609 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in Entercom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.35% of the company’s stock.

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of April 23, 2020, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

