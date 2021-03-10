Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,234 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,216 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.16% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 165.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,693 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Enterprise Financial Services by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,241 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EFSC opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.83 and a 200-day moving average of $34.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.65%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EFSC. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th.

In related news, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 102,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.47 per share, for a total transaction of $273,525.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $329,798.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

