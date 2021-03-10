Enterprise Group (TSE:E) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.20

Enterprise Group, Inc. (TSE:E) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.20 and traded as low as C$0.20. Enterprise Group shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 21,077 shares changing hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.20 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.19. The stock has a market cap of C$9.96 million and a PE ratio of -2.50.

About Enterprise Group (TSE:E)

Enterprise Group, Inc operates as an equipment rental and construction services company in Western Canada. The company primarily focuses on the specialty equipment rentals and service business. It also provides a range of services, such as tank/vessel coat curing, wellhead heating, temporary work site heating, plant outages/turnarounds, pipeline thermal expansion, grain drying, emergency thawing, and portable climate control and cooling services.

