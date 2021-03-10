Enzyme Finance (MLN) Price Reaches $40.29 on Major Exchanges

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 9th. One Enzyme Finance coin can now be bought for $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. Enzyme Finance has a total market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.21 or 0.00056539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00010363 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $419.98 or 0.00786116 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000303 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.29 or 0.00026743 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.41 or 0.00066287 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001872 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00030788 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00041383 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

MLN is a coin. It launched on January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Melon protocol is a blockchain protocol for digital asset management on the Ethereum platform. It enables participants to set up, manage and invest in digital asset management strategies in an open, competitive and decentralised manner. The usage token is called Melon token MLN and is a core component of the Melon project. It is designed to enjoy a “usage right” to the Melon protocol. To use the Melon protocol one has to use MLN token. This “usage fee” will most likely be imposed on trading. “

