EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Lowered to “Accumulate” at Johnson Rice

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) was downgraded by Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their price target on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, November 19th. KeyCorp increased their target price on EOG Resources from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.58.

NYSE EOG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $74.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,838,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,092,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.44 and a beta of 2.09. EOG Resources has a 1-year low of $27.00 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.53.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a positive return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 2.47%. Equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 154,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $7,706,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 268.3% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 228,408 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,194,000 after purchasing an additional 166,397 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth about $8,971,000. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 450,693 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $22,476,000 after purchasing an additional 68,794 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in EOG Resources by 88.5% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 74,677 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 35,055 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

