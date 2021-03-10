EOSDT Hits One Day Volume of $100,218.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. EOSDT has a market cap of $2.63 million and approximately $100,218.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EOSDT coin can currently be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00001749 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.13 or 0.00499397 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.16 or 0.00067067 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00053034 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.28 or 0.00072550 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $309.10 or 0.00543285 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000570 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.97 or 0.00075531 BTC.

EOSDT Coin Profile

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

EOSDT Coin Trading

