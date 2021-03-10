EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) Announces Dividend of GBX 6

EP Global Opportunities Trust (LON:EPG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share on Friday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of EP Global Opportunities Trust stock traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 282 ($3.68). 7,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,309. EP Global Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 214 ($2.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 290 ($3.79). The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 279.60 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 269.37. The firm has a market cap of £107.21 million and a PE ratio of -12.23.

EP Global Opportunities Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Edinburgh Partners AIFM Limited. The fund is co-managed by Edinburgh Partners Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

