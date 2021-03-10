Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Hits New 12-Month Low at $8.85

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.85 and last traded at $8.93, with a volume of 16784 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPZM. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a report on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Epizyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.86.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.95, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.06). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Epizyme, Inc. will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 3,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.21, for a total value of $43,606.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,462.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Matthew Ros sold 2,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total transaction of $32,769.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $167,932. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Epizyme in the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Epizyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma epithelioid sarcoma in the United States.

