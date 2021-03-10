ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Position Boosted by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 61.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,468 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,424 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.20% of ePlus worth $2,416,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in ePlus by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,703 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in ePlus by 313.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in ePlus during the third quarter worth about $6,332,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in ePlus by 2.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,209,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ePlus by 130.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,552,000 after acquiring an additional 19,770 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59 and a beta of 1.30. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $103.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on PLUS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ePlus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $107.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Sidoti lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of ePlus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

In other ePlus news, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 5,116 shares of ePlus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $460,593.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,721.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John E. Callies sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,161 shares in the company, valued at $965,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,616 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,143 over the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

