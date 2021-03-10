EQT (NYSE:EQT) Shares Up 5.9%

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) shot up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $19.15 and last traded at $18.77. 7,761,646 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 6,169,110 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EQT. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of EQT from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. Analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EQT. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1,276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of EQT by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,464 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of EQT by 2,048.6% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 5,941 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of EQT by 414.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter worth $129,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Company Profile (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

