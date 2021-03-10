Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Sets New 52-Week High at $20.40

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $20.40 and last traded at $20.36, with a volume of 52326 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.88.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EQNR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Equinor ASA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.36. The company has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a PE ratio of -19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Equinor ASA’s payout ratio is 20.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $64,738,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,619,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,004,000 after buying an additional 2,323,973 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet grew its stake in Equinor ASA by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 122,031,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300,401 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $16,664,000. Finally, Deep Basin Capital LP bought a new position in Equinor ASA during the 3rd quarter worth $11,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

About Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

