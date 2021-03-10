Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) Short Interest Update

Equinox Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:EQXWF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 5,700 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the February 11th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EQXWF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 97,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,883. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.28. Equinox Gold has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.84.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut shares of Equinox Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th.

