Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) Sets New 12-Month High at $25.48

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) (TSE:EQB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$25.48 and last traded at C$140.06, with a volume of 8850 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$140.45.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 target price (up previously from C$130.00) on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$128.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James upgraded shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$104.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$116.00 to C$140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on shares of Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) from C$138.00 to C$160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$139.75.

Get Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) alerts:

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$117.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$96.33. The stock has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.43%.

In other Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) news, Director David Malcolm Balfour Legresley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.92, for a total transaction of C$141,920.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$97.86, for a total transaction of C$78,288.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,020,644.62. Insiders sold a total of 5,603 shares of company stock worth $758,637 in the last quarter.

Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EQB)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates (GICs), high interest savings accounts (HISAs), tax-free savings accounts (TFSAs), and institutional deposit notes.

Read More: Market Timing – The Benefits and the Danger

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group Inc. (EQB.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.