Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Avid Bioservices, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CDMO)

Avid Bioservices, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMO) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Avid Bioservices in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. KeyCorp analyst P. Knight now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avid Bioservices’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of CDMO opened at $16.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $908.18 million, a P/E ratio of -160.10 and a beta of 2.36. Avid Bioservices has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $22.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.22.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Avid Bioservices had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.20%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avid Bioservices by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 59,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avid Bioservices during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 219,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Avid Bioservices by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 26,859 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,917 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.16% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, provides process development and current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) clinical and commercial manufacturing services focused on biopharmaceutical drug substances derived from mammalian cell culture. It produces monoclonal antibodies and recombinant proteins; and offers services, including CGMP clinical and commercial drug substance manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, release and stability testing, and regulatory submission and support.

