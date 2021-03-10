Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark lifted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Freehold Royalties in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$7.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of TSE:FRU opened at C$7.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.97. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of C$2.30 and a 1-year high of C$8.10. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -63.92.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -247.92%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

