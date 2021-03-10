Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Paya Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Paya in a research report issued on Monday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now forecasts that the company will earn $0.07 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Paya’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAYA. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Paya from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Paya in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Paya currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYA opened at $12.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 153.52 and a beta of 0.05. Paya has a 52 week low of $10.38 and a 52 week high of $15.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $1,482,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $7,469,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $853,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $11,182,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in Paya during the fourth quarter worth about $1,687,000. 41.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company process payments across credit/debit card, ACH, and checks. It serves customers through 2,000 distribution partners with focus on targeted verticals, such as healthcare, education, non-profit, government, utilities, and other B2B goods and services.

