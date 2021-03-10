Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ATCO, BC, BLUE, CASY, CPG, CVX, DKS, ENRFF, ERF, FECCF)

Posted by on Mar 10th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 10th:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by Truist from $105.00 to $110.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $217.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Truist from $105.00 to $130.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $7.00 to $9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $7.50 to $9.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $167.00 to $180.00.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from $31.00 to $35.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $3.25 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $25.50.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $6.00 to $10.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $2.50 to $3.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $25.00 to $27.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $34.00 to $40.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target raised by Truist from $135.00 to $145.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.