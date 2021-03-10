Equities Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for March, 10th (ATCO, BC, BLUE, CASY, CPG, CVX, DKS, ENRFF, ERF, FECCF)

Equities Research Analysts’ price target changes for Wednesday, March 10th:

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) had its price target boosted by Citigroup Inc. from $11.00 to $15.00.

Get Atlas Corp alerts:

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) had its target price increased by Truist from $105.00 to $110.00.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE)

had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $26.00 to $31.00.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $220.00 to $217.00.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $6.00 to $8.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) had its price target raised by Truist from $105.00 to $130.00.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $78.00 to $74.00.

Enerflex (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $9.50 to $10.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) had its target price increased by CIBC from $7.00 to $9.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Frontera Energy (OTCMKTS:FECCF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $7.50 to $9.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) had its price target raised by Citigroup Inc. from $26.00 to $31.00.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its price target raised by Mizuho from $167.00 to $180.00.

Harvard Bioscience (NASDAQ:HBIO) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $6.00 to $9.00.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) had its price target raised by CIBC from $31.00 to $35.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Kelt Exploration (OTCMKTS:KELTF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $3.25 to $4.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

McAfee (NASDAQ:MCFE) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $23.50 to $25.50.

MEG Energy (OTCMKTS:MEGEF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $6.00 to $10.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

NuVista Energy (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $2.50 to $3.25. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $25.00 to $27.50. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Peyto Exploration & Development (OTCMKTS:PEYUF) had its target price boosted by CIBC from $6.00 to $7.00. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $14.00 to $15.00. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) had its price target lowered by Citigroup Inc. from $20.00 to $15.00.

Whitecap Resources (OTCMKTS:SPGYF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $7.00 to $8.50. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Storm Resources (OTCMKTS:SRMLF) had its price target raised by CIBC from $3.50 to $4.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $34.00 to $40.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its price target raised by Truist from $135.00 to $145.00.

Tourmaline Oil (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) had its price target increased by CIBC from $25.00 to $28.00. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) had its price target trimmed by Citigroup Inc. from $61.00 to $55.00.

Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) had its price target boosted by CIBC from $0.50 to $1.00. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE) had its target price cut by Roth Capital from $8.00 to $7.25. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.