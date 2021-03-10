Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) Trading 6% Higher

Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) was up 6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.19 and last traded at $8.15. Approximately 4,081,632 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 5,945,507 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ETRN shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Equitrans Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Barclays cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Equitrans Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised Equitrans Midstream from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.47 and a beta of 2.23.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $367.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.15 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.36%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETRN. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Equitrans Midstream in the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

