Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 213,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.46% of Erie Indemnity worth $52,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ERIE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the first quarter worth $4,323,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 2.6% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 9.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Erie Indemnity by 24.0% during the third quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Erie Indemnity alerts:

Shares of ERIE stock opened at $231.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $247.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.21. Erie Indemnity has a 12-month low of $130.20 and a 12-month high of $266.77. The company has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66 and a beta of 0.43.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.01). Erie Indemnity had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 24.73%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Erie Indemnity will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $1.035 dividend. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Erie Indemnity’s payout ratio is 68.32%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, policy issuance, and renewal services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing; and other services consist of customer services and administrative support services, as well as information technology services.

Further Reading: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Erie Indemnity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Erie Indemnity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.