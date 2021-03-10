Ernest C. Garcia II Sells 28,925 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II sold 28,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.49, for a total transaction of $7,476,823.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,339. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Carvana stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $260.45. 1,175,988 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,578,013. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $22.16 and a twelve month high of $323.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.39 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $281.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.38.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Research analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVNA shares. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $250.00 to $336.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist started coverage on shares of Carvana in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $314.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Carvana from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Carvana by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,692,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,938,839,000 after acquiring an additional 136,277 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Carvana by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,607,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,061,882,000 after acquiring an additional 297,458 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in Carvana by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,806,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,807,000 after acquiring an additional 114,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Carvana by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,432,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Carvana by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,202,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,071,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

