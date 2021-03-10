ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 90.4% in February

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a decrease of 90.4% from the February 11th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ERYTECH Pharma stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.60. 6,059 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.39. ERYTECH Pharma has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $13.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.24. The company has a market cap of $152.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.73.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

ERYTECH Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company's lead product candidate is eryaspase, which is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of second-line pancreatic cancer and in Phase II stage for the treatment of triple-negative breast cancer.

