ESBC Reaches Market Cap of $780,736.93 (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. ESBC has a total market cap of $780,736.93 and approximately $55,852.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 21.5% against the dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0297 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000037 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 26,552,395 coins and its circulating supply is 26,273,086 coins. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

