ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,368 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.09% of ESCO Technologies worth $2,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESE. FMR LLC increased its position in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $462,818,000 after purchasing an additional 177,935 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after purchasing an additional 91,826 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 51.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after purchasing an additional 57,466 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies during the third quarter valued at $2,362,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ESE opened at $107.72 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $95.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 1.06. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $62.64 and a one year high of $111.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.74.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.95 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. ESCO Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

In related news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of ESCO Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and RF Shielding and Test. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

