Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) Shares Up 8.1%

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMBL) shot up 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $17.99 and last traded at $15.82. 2,017,564 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average session volume of 1,958,699 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.64.

Separately, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Esports Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The stock has a market cap of $274.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.25.

Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. As a group, analysts predict that Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group during the 4th quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Esports Entertainment Group by 71.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,981 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Esports Entertainment Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:GMBL)

Esports Entertainment Group, Inc operates as an online gambling company in Canada. The company offers esports entertainment, esports wagering, and iGaming and traditional sports betting services, as well as professional and amateur esports events. It also operates vie.gg, an online esports wagering website.

